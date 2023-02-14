Archie ready to come from behind and take title

Bowls

They sit third in the District Invitation Winter League, seven points behind leaders Woore, but with two games in hand and having scored a vital victory over the village club last week.

Archie won that clash on the front green at the Whitchurch club 6-4 (114-100 on aggregate) last Monday with Lee Peate their 21-5 singles hero.

But Woore remain in the title hunt as they recovered three nights later to beat former leaders Bridgewater for the second time in as many weeks, 8-2 (103-86) this time with Chris Worthington & Jen Rogers 21-4 doubles winners.

Adderley had a mixed week, beating District A 8-2 (111-93) but losing by the same score against Elephant & Castle on Friday (118-99) while Wem USC saw off Shropshire Mix 7-3 (120-90)

AWC can go top tonight with a big win over E & C before Woore take on Adderley tomorrow, Bridgewater tackle Wem USC on Thursday and reigning champions Malpas Sports return from a week off to face lowly District B on Friday.

Ifton Miners scored a 6-0 whitewash win over Coed Talon to stay in the title hunt in the Bradley Winter League in Wrexham, fellow Shropshire side Wem USC edging Bersham by three shots with Dave Hanson their 21-8 singes star.

The need to relay loads of news to its member clubs has caused a leading Shropshire bowls league to call an extra meeting.

Delegates of those clubs are being urged to attend a management meeting of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League tomorrow at Bowring BC in Wellington, starting at 7.30pm.

They have just voted in favour of fewer meetings at the league’s recent AGM, but secretary Malcolm Fletcher said: “There is so much going on right now, meaning a packed agenda, that we hope clubs will do their very best to be represented tomorrow.” An updated plan for the proposed new Afternoon Division in 2023 will be discussed along with the future of the bowling green in Harthill Park in Oakengates, fees for the coming season and the legue’s competition dates.

Meanwhile, there was good news for the bowlers of Mid Shropshire club at Allscott Heath at their AGM on Friday night.

Work on their new two-green home across the road from the former British Sugar site – part of a multi-sport centre in the village near Telford – is progressing well.