Ye Olde Crofte keen to sign up

Bowls

Oswestry-based Ye Olde Crofte have applied to join the Salop Leisure Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League, which boasted 12 teams in all five divisions last year.

The application will be considered at the league’s 41st AGM on Monday at the Bagley Club in Shrewsbury (2pm) and other teams considering applying – or current sides who want to withdraw – have until February 28 to inform fixtures secretary Chris Kershaw.

All current officers are standing for re-election but nominations are needed for the posts of competitions organiser and county delegate.

Treasurer Margaret Cooper is set to confirm that the level of subscriptions for 2023 will remain at £25 per team. Then, in her role as league president, she will present the prizes for 2022 along with chairman Roger Whitfield.

Divisional champions were – one: Castlefields; two: Albert Road A; three: Oswestry Church B; four: Albert Road B; five: Wem Albion.