Sixteen line up on Boxing Day bowls in Shropshire

Bowls

The minimum requirement of 16 entries have been taken for a one-day competition of round robin games and knockout ties at Adderley from 10am.

It’s the third such competition of the winter run by North Shropshire Parks chief Jamie Brookes and entry costs £12, with £10 going to the prize fund for the day, £1 to the host club and £1 to the Parks.

“We have 16 definite names down, with between five and 10 bowlers who have said they’re looking at coming along,” confirmed Brookes.

The round robin games are 13-up and handicapped and anyone wanting to enter on the day should report to the village club’s green near Market Drayton for 9.30am.