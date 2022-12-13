Table looking skewed as the cold weather takes hold

Albrighton on Sunday

Bridgewater sit top of the District Invitation Winter League in Whitchurch with an unbeaten record of five straight wins, but it’s Woore and reigning champions Malpas Sports who look in a strong position with games in hand.

Woore had their fixture on Friday called off due to frost but, 24 hours earlier, Malpas suffered a 7-3 (108-101 on aggregate) defeat against Adderley, who had Jock Timlett as their 21-11 leader of the pack.

In fact all four singles-two doubles matches actually completed last week were close, Dave Gourlay shining with a 21-10 card as Bridgewater beat Shropshire Mix 7-3 (108-99). Bottom-of-the-table District B pulled off the biggest shock, beating their A team 6-4 (101-99) with Steve Hamman a 21-7 best, while there was just one chalk in it as Elephant & Castle pipped Wem USC 109-108, husband and wife Steve and Kerry Dance winning 21-11.

The continuing cold snap holds the key to this week’s schedule but the big clash is set for tonight with Woore taking on Malpas Sports.

That’s due to be followed by Adderley versus District A tomorrow, Archibald Worthington against District B on Thursday before Bridgewater look to power on by beating E & C on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ifton Minters are top of the Bradley Winter League in Wrexham thanks to a 5-1 (131-70 on points) romp against Celts while Sarah Weaver & Mo Corley were the 21-5 stars as Wem USC saw off Arctic Knights 116-91.