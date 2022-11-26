Bowlers need to book up to guarantee spot

Bowls stock

Round seven is set to give the village club near Market Drayton at least a £300 financial boost, but bowlers wanting to take part need to book a place.

“I can’t guarantee a space,” warned promoter Jamie Brookes as the ninth series is now attracting weekly turnouts of more than 80 players.

That has forced him to limit numbers in the three sessions of 13-up handicapped round robin games that start at 9am (32), 12.15pm (32) and 3.30pm.

“We do need to have entrants there at least 20 minutes before the start time so that we are as efficient as possible,” stressed Brookes (07522 624773).

Entry is £7 per person and Brookes is also eager to hear from any club that would like to host the series, adding: “So far this season the host clubs have made an average of £400 plus profit per day.”

Today he was running the first winter ‘all dayer’ competition at the District Club in Whitchurch, with round robin groups leading to knockout ties, and tonight Harris Cup winners Hadnall have their presentation evening.

Elsewhere, Mid Shropshire Bowling League chiefs have moved to allay the concerns of other leagues about plans to launch a new afternoon division next year.

They have written to officers of the Highley, Shrewsbury Ladies, Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens and Telford Ladies Afternoon leagues to explain the proposal.

The idea of a six-a-side division for bowlers of all ages and played on either Tuesdays or Thursdays afternoons is the brainchild of Steve Wall, the vice-chairman of the Molson Coors-backed Mid Shropshire League.

And the league’s secretary Malcolm Fletcher has now contacted officials of all the other leagues as they have fixtures or competitions on those days to try and explain the situation fully.

“Delegates of our 25 clubs have been asked to go back to their clubs to see if they have any interest in joining such a division next year – and on which afternoon they would prefer to play,” said Fletcher.

“We hope to get a better idea by our meeting on Tuesday, December 6, and if there is little interest the proposals will be withdrawn.