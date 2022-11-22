Notification Settings

A big boost for North Shropshire Ladies bowls association

BowlsPublished: Comments

The future suddenly looks a lot brighter for the North Shropshire Ladies bowls association.

New North Shropshire Ladies secretary Helen Hinton receives the Whitchurch Merit prize from (right) Zoe Edwards
An extraordinary meeting of the bowls body at Bridgewater BC in Whitchurch ended with a new secretary in place to succeed the long serving Donna Bennett.

“We had a successful meeting on Wednesday and we are pleased to welcome on board Helen Hinton who has become our new secretary,” said relieved association chairperson Chris Sayers. “Donna, who has wanted to stand down, will work alongside her in the first instance to transition everything over.

“We also had some productive discussions on how to prepare ourselves ready for the upcoming 2023 season, which we are now all looking forward to.” North Shropshire return to the main British Ladies county championship next year with group games against Burton, Dudley and North Lancs & Fylde.

District bowler Hinton won her first major title, the Whitchurch League’s Ladies Merit last season, and received her reward at the league’s presentation on Saturday.

