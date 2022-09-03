It’s all systems go for a feast of bowling action

Bowls stock

The Ashton Cup, the main bowls KO for Monday division sides, and the consolation final for the Ashton Shield will both be played in Wellington tonight – but at different venues.

“In a break from pre-pandemic tradition the two finals will not be played at a two-green venue,” said a League spokesperson.

“Due to a number of issues, the league has had to make changes to the schedule – but the Ashto nCUp finals between Newpot C and Bwowring C remains at Sir John Bayley No.1 with a 6.30pm start time.

“The Ashton Shield final – between Allscott Heath C and Horsehay C - will now be played just up the road at Bowring, with a slightly later start time of 6.45 so that league officials can switch between venues to make the presentations.”

Mid Shropshire chiefs hope both Bayley greens will be in use tomorrow (SUN) from 11am for the league’s Under-15 and Under-18 Merits.