Wrockwardine Wood shock to be in the final of the County Cup

BOWLS PIC. Wrockwardine Wood V Chester Road. Team pic of Wrockwardine Wood. Back from left, Andy Stevens, Steve Broome, Gavin Taylor, Stuart Clee, Stuart Rutter, Martin Williams, Rob Jones and Richard Morris. Front from left, Simon Rhodes, Liam Stevens, Steve Roberts, Rob Clarke and Dale Downes. PIC BY IAN SHEPPARD 15/04/11.

The Wrockites take on Ifton in a re-run of last year’s final tonight, only this time on the other bowling green at Meole Brace in Shrewsbury, the No.1 (6.30pm).

It was the start of something special for the Telford club when they beat the St Martins based Miners by 15 shots in a noisy climax of the 2021 KGJ Insurance backed knockout, the triumph used as a springboard to domination of the Premier League this season.

But survival in this year’s race to the Glynn Hill Trophy has not been easy. It took a rule infringement to reinstate Wood after losing to Highley in the last eight – and Wood skipper Rob Jones is still now sure how they beat Sir John Bayley at Sinclair in the semi-finals.

“The Bayley will still be wondering how they are not through to the final – the better side for most of the evening to be fair,” said Jones.

“However, this group of players are the best I have ever had, and somehow they found a way – it’s still all to play for!”

Ifton, having suffered three doses of final heartache, are without Leighton Roberts tonight, the Welsh star having helped give them such a positive start to last year’s showpiece on Meole No.2.

But they will take great confidence from a good cup run this campaign with wins over Newport by 21 chalks at Greenfields and then a seven shot success over the record winners of the County Cup, Castlefields, in the semi-finals at Hadley USC.