Bowlers battle it out for the Borrett Cup

Proud Borrett Cup winners, from left: Geoff Ward, Sheila Payne and Colin Meadows with the new trophy

Geoff Ward, Colin Meadows and Sheila Payne won the Borrett Cup at Lilleshall Hall, but they had only one point to spare over Sylvia Newbery, Rod Payne and Paul Mitchell.

“Fifteen bowlers contested the Borrett Cup, a drawn mixed triples competition, and a crafty manipulation of the draw by competition secretary Mike Caird ensured the five ladies playing were each in a separate team and all triples were mixed, as is ideally required for this event, ”said spokesman Quentin Smith.

“The five teams played each other in a round robin format and, after completion, no team was unbeaten and the triple of Geoff Ward, Colin Meadows and Sheila Payne were winners with 10 points.

“This is traditionally a charity day, so the proceeds from a raffle were added to the match fees and resulted in a donation of £110 being made to the Severn Hospice.”

Club press officer Liz Caird added: “The rose bowl trophy was donated by Beryl Borrett and the competition named in memory of her late husband, Jack.