Shropshire's Callum Wraight on the road to riches

Callum Wraight

The Shrewsbury duo, who made the last eight for finals day in the £8,750 Festival yesterday, were then set to travel home via more big money open bowls competition climaxes. Goddard, a double County Merit winner among his many honours, was chasing a £1,000 first prize today (SAT) in the last 16 of the Castle Classic at the Northwich club, a first round tie against Greg Smith awaiting after 4pm.

Then tomorrow (SUN), Wraight – who won his ninth tournament of the season last weekend at the Gardeners Arms – has a double finals day on his agenda. At noon he’s in the last eight of the Elland WMC Open in Calderdale, where he takes on Jeremy Muff for starters, before he needs to be in Burnley for 5.30pm for the £1,000 31-up Alexandra Classic and an opening tie against Paul Wilson.