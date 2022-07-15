Notification Settings

Wendy and Emily in hot form in Shropshire Ladies Doubles win

By Nick Elwell

Coping with sweltering conditions was vital as Wendy Jones and Emily Cunningham won Shropshire Ladies’ County Doubles.

They emerged from a marathon final at Newport on Sunday with a 21-19 victory over fellow Shrewsbury bowlers Tracy Bound and Jane Archer.

The in-form Cunningham has won both her county games this year as Shropshire stand on the brink of the British Ladies county championship semi-finals.

“Congratulations to Wendy Jones and Emily Cunningham on winning the doubles after a great final,” said organiser Louise Cotton.

She is now working on the draws for the both the County Women’s Cup and the D & M Morrey Cup.

The County Cup starts with an eight-a-side preliminary round tie between Allscott Heath and Broseley on Wednesday, July 20, at Maddocks.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

