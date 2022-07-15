Wendy and Emily in hot form in Shropshire Ladies Doubles win

They emerged from a marathon final at Newport on Sunday with a 21-19 victory over fellow Shrewsbury bowlers Tracy Bound and Jane Archer.
The in-form Cunningham has won both her county games this year as Shropshire stand on the brink of the British Ladies county championship semi-finals.
“Congratulations to Wendy Jones and Emily Cunningham on winning the doubles after a great final,” said organiser Louise Cotton.
She is now working on the draws for the both the County Women’s Cup and the D & M Morrey Cup.
The County Cup starts with an eight-a-side preliminary round tie between Allscott Heath and Broseley on Wednesday, July 20, at Maddocks.