Wendy and Emily in hot form in Shropshire Ladies Doubles win

Shropshire Ladies

They emerged from a marathon final at Newport on Sunday with a 21-19 victory over fellow Shrewsbury bowlers Tracy Bound and Jane Archer.

The in-form Cunningham has won both her county games this year as Shropshire stand on the brink of the British Ladies county championship semi-finals.

“Congratulations to Wendy Jones and Emily Cunningham on winning the doubles after a great final,” said organiser Louise Cotton.

She is now working on the draws for the both the County Women’s Cup and the D & M Morrey Cup.