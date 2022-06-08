Shropshire leaders Wrockwardine Wood return to winning ways

Bowls stock

Will Tarrell was the only winner for the visitors, with Stuart Rutter, Mark Picknell and Steve Broome all registering big victories for the home side, who took a 247-165 aggregate win and the two extra bonus points to extend their lead at the summit to nine points.

Castlefields remain second, albeit a little further behind the leaders, after taking 10 points from their home win over Burway.

Wayne Rogers claimed an excellent result for the visitors, defeating Anthony Gray 21-0 while there were also win for Russell Davies, Len Lewis and Kev Dovey, the latter with a 21-20 success over Andrew Judson.

But it was Castlefields who claimed the aggregate win by a score of 217-194, Callum Wraight registering their best result with a 21-7 defeat of Duncan Pressley.

Sir J Bayley are up to third, though 18 points adrift of the top two, after a 9-3 win over Chester Road, who now sit bottom of the table.

Martin Lloyd, Gary Beff and Phil Scott all won for the visitors but the hosts proved too strong overall, Alex Jones’ 21-6 win over Mark Holland contributing to a 241-190 aggregate win.

Just eight points separate Bayley in third with Meole Brace in seventh. Hanwood are down to fourth after being edged out on the road at Newport. Richard Lawson, who beat James Fletcher 21-2, was one of five winners for the visitors but it was the hosts who took a 217-205 aggregate win and a haul of nine points with bonuses.

Comfortably the closest match of the week saw fifth-placed St Georges finish level at 6-6 on games won and 211-211 on aggregate score with Ifton. The hosts took one bonus point, with the visitors getting an extra on account of being on the road.

More emphatic was Wem USC’s 10-2 win at home to Bylet. Scott Thomas, who beat Emma Massey-Jones 21-4, Derek Wright and Connor Whitehall all won big for the hosts and though victories for Sam Millward and Rob Fuller supplied some cheer for the visitors, the 240-167 aggregate score left no doubt as to who had the better night.

The result saw Wem jump off the bottom of the table and above of Bylet in the standings, the latter tumbling to 13th due to results elsewhere.

Highley were another team to climb above them courtesy of an 11-point haul at home to Hanmer.