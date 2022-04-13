Calverhall event is moved to June

Instead of being played late in the season, it will be now be held at the north Shropshire village club on Saturday, June 4 – during the Queen’s celebratory Bank Holiday weekend.
Entry is £10 per pair with prize money of at least £350 guaranteed due to sponsorship from JNH Wealth Management. Start time is 9.30am, entries to John Wynn on 01948 662325 by May 25.
‘Don’t delay’ is the message to bowlers thinking about entering the new £700 Edgmond Summer Open, promoter Sarah Glenholmes saying: “There’s only a few places so don’t miss out.”
Bowls diary. Open Pairs at Chirk AAA – on Thursday 2nd June, 9.30am scratch with 10am start. Limited to 32 pairs at £20 per pair. Prize money dependent on number of entries. Book with Meurig Davies on 07941 919649. £640 Ceiriog Valley Open Doubles – on Sunday, June 12, for 32 pairs with £300 first prize. Entry £20 per pair, vacancy details from Megis Phillips on 07772 634108 to enter. £700 Edgmond Summer Open – one-dayer on Saturday, July 9, for 32 entries at £20. First prize £350 and money down to last eight. Contact Sue Wright (07427 587546) or Sarah Glenholmes (email: sjg631@outlook.com). Rhyn Open Trophy at Weston Rhyn BC with £600 first prize guaranteed. Qualifiers on Saturdays, August 20 and 27 (2pm and 6pm), finals day on Saturday, September 3 ,from 2pm. Sponsored by PJ Scaffolding Ltd, entry costs £20 and few of the 64 places are left, check with Carl Rowley on 07387 301329. £2,100 Autumn Doubles at St Georges – 31-up comp for 32 teams of two with aggregate score to decide winners. Qualifying Saturday-Sunday, October 8-9 (10am and 2.30pm sessions), finals day for the last eight on Saturday, October 22, with £900 first prize. All ties played on the bigger top green. Entry £50 per team, or £25 for an under-18 pairing, names by email to Ian Gaut via stgeorgesbowls@gmail.com, payment deadline May 31.