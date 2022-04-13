Calverhall event is moved to June

Bowls diary. Open Pairs at Chirk AAA – on Thursday 2nd June, 9.30am scratch with 10am start. Limited to 32 pairs at £20 per pair. Prize money dependent on number of entries. Book with Meurig Davies on 07941 919649. £640 Ceiriog Valley Open Doubles – on Sunday, June 12, for 32 pairs with £300 first prize. Entry £20 per pair, vacancy details from Megis Phillips on 07772 634108 to enter. £700 Edgmond Summer Open – one-dayer on Saturday, July 9, for 32 entries at £20. First prize £350 and money down to last eight. Contact Sue Wright (07427 587546) or Sarah Glenholmes (email: sjg631@outlook.com). Rhyn Open Trophy at Weston Rhyn BC with £600 first prize guaranteed. Qualifiers on Saturdays, August 20 and 27 (2pm and 6pm), finals day on Saturday, September 3 ,from 2pm. Sponsored by PJ Scaffolding Ltd, entry costs £20 and few of the 64 places are left, check with Carl Rowley on 07387 301329. £2,100 Autumn Doubles at St Georges – 31-up comp for 32 teams of two with aggregate score to decide winners. Qualifying Saturday-Sunday, October 8-9 (10am and 2.30pm sessions), finals day for the last eight on Saturday, October 22, with £900 first prize. All ties played on the bigger top green. Entry £50 per team, or £25 for an under-18 pairing, names by email to Ian Gaut via stgeorgesbowls@gmail.com, payment deadline May 31.