Bowls round-up: Big weekend for Shropshire

Saturday night's County Cup semi-finals on the two greens at St Georges (6.30pm start) are followed by Shropshire’s title-deciding clash with Yorkshire in the British Junior County Championship on Sunday.

The 12-a-side legs which will decide who finishes top of the premier division and lifts the under-18 trophy will be played at Meole Brace and Broad Oak in Linthwaite from 2pm.

Cerys Marshall and Jordan Millman being unavailable are big blows but the omens are good as Shropshire try to end the long wait since 2006 to take the British crown again.

A 31 chalk victory over Wales in May means they are top of the table as Yorkshire – 13-time champions since 2006 – only beat Wales by 11 last month.

“There are four changes to the team with Jamie Pritchard, Toby Gray and Emily Webb coming in for their debuts, while Ben Carr comes back in,” said a Shropshire association spokesman. “We are using Meole Brace No. 2 for our home leg (last used against Wales in 2023 for a win by 22) while the away team travel to Broad Oak which Yorkshire used in 2022 against Wales and won by 24.”

Saturday's County Cup showdowns see holders Sir John Bayley tackle local rivals Wrockwardine Wood on the bottom green while Hanwood take on Highley up the steps in the 12-a-side knockout which is sponsored by KGJ insurance.

Then on Sunday it is Whitchurch League Merit time at Calverhall from 10am with organiser Jack Hazedline saying: “I would love this Merit to be well attended and make a real statement about the league so please support it if you can.”

Not too far away, Newport is the stage for the Wally Amos Memorial, a singles knockout for men and woman aged over-60 playing for more than £700 in prize money.

Pete in the driving seat

Sunshine smiles from over-75 finalists Brian Williams and (right) winner Pete Driver, seen with organiser Rob Renke

The mainstay of Bylet Bowling Club, Pete Driver, has won another honour to reward his services to club and sport.

And, fittingly, he did it at his home club that sits in the River Severn at Bridgnorth by winning the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League’s Over-75s Merit.

“Congratulations to home bowler Pete Driver on winning the trophy,” said a spokesman for the Peter Morris Cars-sponsored league . “Pete beat former league chairman Brian Williams (White Horse HUSC) 21-16 in a quality final on Bylet’s No.2 green.

“Ten over-75s competed and in the semi-finals Pete beat Graham Hollis (Trench) 21-20 while Brian defeated last year's winner, Tony Roche (Sir John Bayley)' by the same score.”

Driver received an Unsung Hero award from the county association in 2021 for his outstanding service to Bylet and crown green bowls.