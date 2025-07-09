Bowls round-up: Pack leader, final places and another major title

Highley man Phil Pack got his on the Jim Palmer Memorial Trophy he last won in 2019 by winning the 2025 competition at Bylet.

A 21-13 final win against Allan Ludlow-Rhodes (Broseley) did the trick as he came out on top of 20 entries.

Pack beat past winner and league chief John Palmer in the quarter-finals before a 21-10 semi-final win over the Ade Jones (Chelmarsh) while Ludlow-Rhodes was defeating Dave James (Shifnal) 21-19.

Just down the road the previous day, Much Wenlock hosted the Olympian Games’ ladies and men’s singles knockouts.

“The ladies winner was Vera Hodgetts (Much Wenlock) and runner-up Greta Mann (Madeley CC) while the men’s winner was Chris Dodds (Hadnall ) who beat Peter Burd (Horsehay) after a good day all round with very good bowling in the finals,” said organiser Bob Mumford.

Meanwhile, all four who contested the doubles final were Wenlock men as Keith Banks and Tony Partridge beat Peter Yates and Geoff Willis 21-16.

Last places at Newport

There are just three of the 32 places to fill in Sunday’s Wally Amos Memorial at Newport, a one dayer for men and woman aged over-60 to play for £725 in prize money if full by the 10.30am start time. Entries are £15, call John Breeze on 07583 026438.

Another major honour for Conor

The Derbyshire star who is helping Sinclair's bid to win the Mid Shropshire Bowling League has landed another major honour.

Conor Chamberlain - unbeaten in four games so far for the Telford club - won the Cleckheaton Sports Classic, coming out on top of a top-class field on Saturday in Yorkshire by beating Gareth Herbert 21-18.

Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight enjoyed four wins on the day, but lost to Herbert in the semi-finals, having enjoyed a much better time the night before at the £5,200 Brighouse Classic.

He qualified for the August 16 finals at a venue where he is dubbed the ‘crowd favourite’ by beating Andy Wood (Liversedge) 21-10 and will be joined that night by Reece Farr (Sir John Bayley)

Farr’s team-mate Peter Grimston is through to the August 24 finals of the Wharton Cons Open in Cheshire with a £700 first prize is his target.