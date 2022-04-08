Officials hope for interest as bowling deadline looms

The deadline for entries in the County Cup and Shropshire Cup – both sponsored by KGJ Insurance – is Sunday (APR 10) and they can be made via club pages on the SCGBA website.

Before the pandemic, preliminary rounds were needed for both competitions, but that may not be the case this year as the number of entries to date is down.

First round night in the Shropshire Cup is set for April 27 while in the County Cup it is May 4, with both finals to be played on Saturday nights in August.

Shropshire Premier fixtures start tonight (FRI) and a number of the league’s bowlers will be in action tomorrow (SAT) at the second qualifier in the £2,050 Woodfield Open in Wolverhampton.