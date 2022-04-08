Bayley boys set their sights on completing Shropshire title treble

Bayley won the title last year, having finished top of the pile in 2019 as well, and will fancy their chances of making it three on the bounce.

They begin the new campaign as heavy favourites for the title, with Paul Reeves and Clay Flattley returning to the fold while Dave Lloyd, Steve Bodley and Nick Wyer have also been brought in.

Bayley get going by hosting Ifton, who finished fourth last time around, this evening.

Newport and Burway are both back in the league having not been involved in 2021.

Newport, who boast talented youngsters Kieran Buckley, Reece Farr, Aaron King and Ash Gregory, will hope to consolidate.

They begin at Castlefields, who have finished second behind Bayley in each of the last two seasons.

Burway boast county players Kiah Roberts and Wayne Rogers, and they start at home against Wem USC.

Highley are hoping for a better year after finishing bottom of the pile last season. They start this term on the road at Bylet.

Hanwood finished third last year and have stuck to their guns as they aim to enjoy a similar campaign once more.