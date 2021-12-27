Winter Shield to get under way at Edgmond club

Bowls stock pic

The Edgmond Winter Shield goes ahead with organisers willing to take entries on the day in four qualifying sessions after just missing out on filling all 64 places.

“I am about a dozen short on the competition, but we are hoping that there will be a few last minute entries when bowlers know what they are doing over Christmas,” said co-promoter Sarah Glenholmes.

But those that have booked in to chase a potential £500 first prize include some of the biggest names in the game locally, including county senior team stars Callum Wraight, Peter Farmer and Stuart Rutter.

“Technically the entry book closes today with registration from 9.30am and 1pm on the respective qualifying sessions tomorrow and Wednesday.

“But I think if push comes to shove we would take entries on the day – I’ve told our members to bring their bowls in case they need to play!”

Entry costs £15 and finals day is on Monday, January 3, with an 11am start at a club that won the Whitchurch League’s best kept green award for 2021.