League attempts to rescue some part of season

The Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s plan to promote a 2020 Relaunch Singles competition at member club Edgmond has now cleared another significant hurdle.

County safeguarding officer Phil Scott has given the thumbs up to the Risk Assessment and entry criteria produced for the promotion on Saturday, September 5.

“I’ve had a good look at your assessment and plans and all seems in order – very well organised and hopefully all will go to plan,” Scott has told officers of the Telford-based league.

A league spokesperson said: “We just didn’t want to give up on the 2020 season and officers have been working hard to get this on, including an on-site visit.

“The choice of venue is down to the fact that we can keep control of numbers at Edgmond (i.e no more than 30) and run the day within all the current guidelines and as safely as possible – and with great support from the host club.”

Entry will be limited to 16 bowlers, who must played in at least 12 games in divisions 1-2-3-4-5 or 6 last year and have paid his or her club’s subs this year. Entry costs £10 with a £100 first prize with a full house.

“And if there is sufficient demand, there will be further comps (again at Edgmond and limited to 16 entries) on the two following Saturdays – September 12 and 19,” added the spokesperson.

However, the whole of 2020 has been cancelled by the Flowfit Ludlow League due to the pandemic – including its annual general meeting.

Advertising

Secretary Steve Burmingham confirmed: “The committee has decided to officially cancel the 2020 season.

“With this is mind, there isn’t a need for an AGM in November as normal, as everything that was in place for this season will just transfer over to the 2021 season. We will pick back up with a pre-season meeting as normal, which will take place on Monday, March 8, 2021.”

The league had hoped to organise something in the second half of the summer, if the Covid situation had eased and guidelines permitted.

“The health and safety of all of our players and representatives of its clubs are the most important factor in our decision,” added Burmingham.