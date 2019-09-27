Battlefield pick up trio of trophies

Having enjoyed an historic first success in the Shropshire Senior Citizens Cup, the club’s three teams in the over-65s league all won championships.

“Battlefield’s three teams have all finished the season at the top of their respective divisions – with the A team winning Division One, the B team winning Three and the C team winning Five,” confirmed league chief Chris Kershaw. “This is most definitely a first and will probably not happen again for a long time to come. Well done!”

The end of campaign gathering at Meole Brace BC lasted less than an hour, but plenty of topics were discussed.

A proposal to increase the league’s boundary to 21 miles from Meole Brace will go before the AGM on Monday, January 6, but moves to bring the age limit down to 60 and award three points for an away win were rebuffed.

Reflecting on 2019, Kershaw added: “It was an excellent season with only one match re-arranged due to shortage of players. Unfortunately, Wem Albion and Albert Road withdrew their A teams due to lack of players, thereby reducing the league to 60 teams.

“But unlike this time last year, I have not received any applications or indications from clubs or teams wanting to join the league next season.”