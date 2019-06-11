September date for junior open

The Bert & Marg Harris under-18 singles will be run on Saturday, September 21, with a 12pm start at Shrewsbury’s Telepost.

Scott Thomas-White of the organising team said: “The competition is open to all children aged under 18 years of age on the 1st January 2019 and regardless of ability. The entry fee of £2.50 payable on the day and no pre-registration is required, please book in on the day before the 11.145 scratch time. A consolation cup will be played for losers in the first round,” added Scott, who can be contacted on 07969 256992.

Bowls diary

Kronospan Open Doubles Competition at Chirk AAA on Sunday 16 June, details from Ian Jones on 07548 239181

Wenlock Olympians Games knockouts at Broseley BC – singles for men and women on Saturday, July 6, start 9.30am entries £5; doubles for 32 pairs on Sunday, July 28, from 9.30am with a £7 entry fee. Email broseleybowlingclub@gmail.com to enter.

Sir John Bayley Mixed Doubles – on Saturday, August 17, from 12 noon. Entry £12 to enter, with £200 first prize if all 16 places are filled. Names to organiser Michael Cooper on 07908 476654.

Criftins Open on Sunday, August 4 (9.30am start) with £300 first prize. All 40 places taken, names for reserve list to Neil Kershaw on 07932 564507.

Dennis Lewis Memorial Open at Sir John Bayley - singles KO on Sunday, August 18, using both greens from 10am. Entry £15 with £750 first prize if all 64 places are booked with Michael Cooper on 07908 476654.

Open Mixed Doubles at the Prince of Wales Hotel - one-dayer on Sunday, September 15, sponsored by Quote Beating Plumbing & Heating Ltd. £200 first prize if all 32 places are filled. Entry £10, one home bowler allowed per pair, book with Jenna Marshall on 07816 161697.

A lack of entries and now a poor weather forecast has not made life easy for the organiser of tomorrow’s Telford Ladies Afternoon League doubles at Donnington Wood. It’s the first of the Mabel Finnigan promotions this season and has a 10am start time, entry costing £4 per pair, late vacancy details from her on 01952 684578.