Sisters team up for doubles glory

The proud Wrockwardine Wood duo beat 2017 and 2018 winners Jane Archer & Clair Barker (Meole Brace) 21-9 in the quarter-finals at Stockton.

And not too long later Gaut & Clee – who have won national, open and county titles galore – got their hands on the trophy after defeating Wendy Jones (Old Shrewsbury) & Viv Cooper (Meole Brace) 21-13 in an entertaining final.

“The final was a great display of bowling with each bowl played changing the shot bowl, but Ange and Helen persevered to make sure they were counting,” said Shropshrie Ladies competition secretary Louise Cotton.

“After six ends they were 8-3 up and at 16 ends the score was 20-7 before Wendy and Viv won the next three ends to make the score 20-13.

“The final end had Helen and Ange counting before Viv played a shot to move the jack so they were counting shot – before Helen played a perfect bowl to win the match.

“Special thanks to Stockton Bowling Club for the use of the green and the fantastic hospitality of its members.”

Gaut & Clee had to run out from 18-8 down against Jen Rogers & Natalie Connor (Meole) in their semi-final, finishing with a three, while Jones & Cooper had a same score success over Meole’s Tracy Ryan & Molly Sullivan.

Nine pairs entered the contest, which took place on Sunday.

Quarter-final scores: Alison Cotton & Sonya Lucas 18 Wendy Jones & Viv Cooper 21; Emma Massey-Jones & Claire Williams 16 Tracy Ryan & Molly Sullivan 21; Jen Rogers & Natalie Connor 21 Carleen Doody-Millington & Shavorne Osborne 14; Jane Archer & Clair Barker 9 Helen Clee & Angela Gaut 21.