Allsop is to take on role of treasurer

Wendy Icke will serve as No.2 to president Mike Beckett before taking on the top post next year, so the Osprey Market Drayton Senior Citizens League have taken steps to ease her load.

She has served the league as secretary-treasurer for three decades, but one of those posts found a new home at its AGM at Drayton’s Beacon Community Centre.

“I have been secretary and treasurer for over 30 years, but Glyn Allsop from Ash is willing to learn about being the treasurer,” said a relieved Icke. “I have been asking for someone to take over being treasurer for the last five years at least and it will be good to have someone else taking this on instead of leaving it to just one person.”

With no applications or withdrawals, the eight-a-side league will have three divisions of 10 teams again this coming season, but there was another change of personnel.

“We have a new president taking over from Bob Moss – Mrs Joyce Swire from Norton in Hales, who says she has a tough act to follow,” added Icke. “Her husband (the late Michael Swire) was a committee member for many years.”