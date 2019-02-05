League action to resume

All four fixtures in the District Invitation Winter League in Whitchurch last week were called off due to the wintry conditions, leaving reigning champions District A four points clear at the top.

But milder weather means the action resumes tonight with Elephant & Castle taking on Malpas Sports, while Adderley face Chester Road tomorrow, the two District sides clash on Thursday and Bridgewater tackle Wem USC on Friday.

Monday nights will be used to try and catch up with the backlog of matches, starting next week with District A against Chester Road, while Friday, March 22, remains the scheduled last night of the campaign.