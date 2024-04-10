An event to Cram into the diary

An Evening with Steve Cram is being held at Oswestry School on Wednesday, April 24 between 6-9pm.

Cram was one of the world’s leading middle distance runners during the 1980s as he won medals at the Olympic Games, World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games, and has since become a highly-respected-athletics-pundit for the BBC.

Alan Lewis, the founder and owner of Shropshire-based Adrenaline Sporting Events, said: “We have brought a long list of great athletes to Oswestry with the purpose of inspiring people and giving them an opportunity to hear from true sporting legends.”

He added: “We don’t have visitors like this to Shropshire week in, week out, so this is quite unique really.

“The audience will be given a true insight into Steve’s life, about why he chose athletics and when he realised he could be a star, with the focus on his glittering career as an athlete and successful broadcaster.

Dave Courteen, managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, admitted he is delighted to be sponsoring ‘An Evening with Steve Cram.’

He said: “Adrenaline Sporting Events have already brought some big names to Shropshire, the likes of Laura Kenny and Jonny Brownlee, so it’s exciting that Steve Cram is now also coming to Oswestry.”

Tickets for An Evening with Steve Cram are priced £24.50 and can be purchased at www.adrenalinesportingevents.co.uk