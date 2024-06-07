Records tumble as athletes hit form in Telford

There were six new Championship best performances as well as many personal bests, double and treble gold medallists and season’s bests.

Mike Dickens, from Telford AC, who won two silver medals at the European Masters Indoor Championships in Poland in March, equalled his own Championship best in the Masters 100m and 200m, with 11.5 and 23.6 seconds.

Chloe Stuart (Shrewsbury AC) won the u15 girls’ 1500m and 3000m, where she sliced two seconds off the Championship record.

Telford AC’s Mark Elliott improved his own Masters’ hammer record as he threw 47.40 metres.

Telford athlete Sophie Hurst claimed a senior women’s middle distance double, winning the 800m in a Championship best and PB of 2.13.3 and the 1500m in 4.36.8.

Telford AC’s Barnaby Rhodes, equalled the u17 boys’ 200m as he won in 22.5.

A new event for the u11s called a Quadrathlon saw them compete in four events to gain points.

The best results were 75m: Max Jones, Oswestry and Georgie Howson, Shrewsbury; Howler: Barney Ferguson, Wrekin Harriers, and Lila Rous, Wrekin Harriers; Long Jump: Bertie Baker, Wenlock, and Lila Rous, Wrekin Harriers; 600m: Joseph Barlow, Oswestry, and Georgie Howson, Shrewsbury; Overall: George Nichols, W&B, and Georgie Howson, Shrewsbury.

Other outstanding performances came from Lucas Ellam (Shrewsbury AC), who won the u20s’ 100m in a PB of 11.0. He also took the 200m in another PB of 22.7.

Wenlock Olympians’ Sydney Purchase won the u15 girls’ 100m and 200m in personal bests of 13.2 and 27.9. She also won the 75m hurdles final in 12.6.

Shrewsbury’s Bridget Williams took home two gold medals as she won the u17 women’s long jump (4.99m) and ran a personal best of 26.7 in the 200m.

Jack Kinrade (Shrewsbury)claimed the u20 400m in 50.4. He also set a PB in the 200m of 23.7.

Shrewsbury AC’s Oscar Adams won the u13s’ 800m and 1500m in 2.24.7 and 4.51.4. Telford AC’s Lewis Howard took the u15 boys’ 800m in 2.05.2 and set a personal best (4.29.4) in the 1500m. He also won the javelin with a throw of 30.84m.

Ralph Brown won the 800m and the u17 men’s 1500m in 4.27.1.

Shrewsbury’s Archie Cooper struck gold in the u13s’ 100m (13.5) and long jump (4.23m).

There was also plenty of brother and sister success for Telford AC as Sarah and Thomas Clarke both won the u15 and u13 javelin, throwing 26.99m and 22.62 respectively.

Kim and Jamie Carter took home plenty of gold as Jamie won the senior men’s javelin (43.24m), while sister Kim won the senior women’s hammer, shot and discus.

The Rogaczewska family got in on the act as Kornel won the u17s’ javelin, triple jump and discus, while sister Maja won the u13s’ javelin and discus.

The next major event on the calendar is the Shropshire Schools Track and Field Championships on Saturday, at Telford Stadium.