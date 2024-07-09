Athletics events at Shropshire games that inspired the modern Olympics threatened by state of track

This weekend, the climax of the 138th Much Wenlock Olympian Games takes place at the athletics track at William Brookes School, where competitors from all over the UK, and sometimes the world, come to compete at the historical games.

The Much Wenlock Olympian Games began in 1850 as the brainchild of Dr William Penny Brookes.

Dr William Penny Brookes

Baron Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the International Olympic Committee, visited the games in Much Wenlock in 1890 before setting up the first modern Olympic Games six years later in Athens.

Each year, the Olympian Games holds a host of events including fencing, archery, badminton as well as live arts, but the highlight of the games each year is the track and field athletics that are held on the sports ground of William Brookes School.