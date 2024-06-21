Gilbody sets a record pace on the way to golden glory

The GB and England Schools International was in sparkling form at the event in Telford as she comfortably won the senior girls’ 1500m in 4.35.9 – the only new championship-best performance on the day – knocking 10 seconds off the previous record set by Heather Anslow back in 1985.

It was an amazing time as in blustery and cool conditions as Gilbody ran most of the race out on her own, winning by almost 50 seconds.

Gilbody, who is in Year 11 at Thomas Telford School, is the only Shropshire athlete with four English Schools titles to her credit, two at cross country and two on the track.

The outstanding boys’ result came from Ethan Kendrick, of Haberdasher Adams School in Newport.

He threw the intermediate boys’ hammer a new personal best of 54.95m, some two metres further than his previous best – an that saw Kendrick move up the rankings to fourth in the UK.

Tyrese Djan, from the Haberdashers Abraham Darby School, scored double gold in the junior boys’ 100m (12.0) and 200m (24.1).

Equally impressive was Burton Borough’s Lewis Howard, who won the junior boys’ 1500m by a massive 22 seconds – a PB – and then went on to win the javelin with a throw of 30.17m.

Another double winner in the junior boys’ section was Ollie Kynaston (Abraham Darby) who won the discus and and shot, throwing 25.95m and 9.19m respectively.

In the junior girls’ age group, Keziah Bekoe, who is only a Year 8 student from Madeley Academy, won the 100m.

The event featured four heats before the final, where Bekoe was an impressive winner in 13.1.

Sydney Purchase, from Wrekin College, who was second in the 100m final went on to win the 200m final in 27.3 and the 75m hurdles final in 12.1, both personal bests.

Her Wrekin team-mate, Chloe Stuart, was very close to breaking five minutes in the 1500m as she won by a commanding 15 seconds in 5.00.3.

She followed up that impressive effort by running for Shropshire and finishing fourth in the UK Fell Running Championships in Rossendale, Lancashire.

Barnaby Rhodes, a Year 11 student at Haberdasher Adams School Newport, headed home with two gold medals.

He won the inter boys’ 100m in 11.3 and 200m in 23.0 and is now ranked in the top 10 in the UK at 100m.

Priory School’s Joe Flynn had two impressive victories in the 400m (52.2) and 800m (2.04.9).

Oswestry School, who had the largest number of entries in the championships, saw William Iskaukas win the long jump with a 5.07m leap and the high jump as he cleared 1.50m. Another double winner in this age group was Kornel Roagaczewski, who triumphed in the javelin with a throw of 44.31m and the discus, throwing 25.02m.

Meole Brace’s Bridget Williams had a good day as she won the intermediate girls’ long jump with a season’s best 5.02m. She then struck gold in the 200m (26.8) and bagged a silver medal in the 80m hurdles, which was won by Grace Gray of William Brookes School.

Abraham Darby’s Amelia Funge was also a double winner with golds in the shot (9.70m) and the javelin (19.26m).

In the senior boys’ age group for sixth form students, Ludlow’s Luke Fox won the 200m in 24.1 and the 400m in 52.1.

In the same age group, Concord College’s Jordan Shan Tan had two victories – winning the triple jump (11.81m) and long jump (5.81m).

Hayden Audy Haslizal, from the same college, won the 110m hurdles in 16.9 and the 400m hurdles in 65.4.

Thomas Telford’s Amelia Hancock set a personal best as she won the senior girls’ hammer, throwing 41.09m. She also claimed the discus spoils with a throw of 22.90m.

Lara Viera Milton (Adcote School) enjoyed a hat-trick of wins as she won the senior girls’ shot (6.50m), 100m (12.5) and 200m (25.9).Shropshire Schools junior and intermediate teams to the prestigious Mason Trophy Inter County meeting at Stoke on Saturday, before finalising teams for the English Schools Track and Field Championships to be held in Birmingham in July.