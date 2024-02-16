Trow displays her class to land another county crown

Hundreds of young athletes gathered at Oswestry School for a highly competitive day of running.

England Schools international Beth Trow, a year 11 student at The Corbet School, Baschurch, stormed to victory in the intermediate girls race, finishing nearly two minutes clear of second place.

It is Trow’s third win at the Shropshire Schools Championships having won the year seven title in 2020 and the junior girls title in 2022.

Elsa Lovelock (Church Stretton) took second in the intermediate girls category, while Scarlett Willoughby (Thomas Telford) finished third, Amelia Edge (Wrekin College) was fourth and Shrewsbury School pair Amelia Blackledge and Polly Henitz came fifth and six.

Thomas Telford dominated the senior girls race with five students finishing in the top six.

Izzy Price, a member of Team GB’s Triathlon squad, won the race, finishing 13 seconds clear of schoolmate Rosie Kind in second place.

Rosie’s sister Ava came third, with Sophia Coulston of Shrewsbury School taking fourth ahead of Thomas Telford pair Isobelle Standell and Zoe Asquith in fifth and six.

Chloe Stuart (Wrekin College) won the junior girls race, ahead of Thomas Telford duo Maisie Roberts in second and Alisa Agrawal in third.

Annabelle Wood (Newport Girls School) was fourth, Emma Jayne Charman (Adcote School) finished fifth and Sakura Freeman (Shrewsbury School) came sixth.

Meole Brace student Libby Coss claimed victory in the year seven girls race, ahead of Phillipa Godfrey (Newport Girls School) in second and Meole Brace’s Jessica Howes in third. Thomas Telford students Rose McCutcheon and Emilia White finished fourth and fifth, and Ludlow School’s Evie Paddock in sixth.

In the year seven boys race, Oscar Adams (Shrewsbury Academy) took the gold medal, with Jonathan Yang (Haberdasher Adams) in second and Fraser Cox (Priory School) in third.

Archie Cooper (Meole Brace), came fourth, Sebastian Holmes (Oswestry) was fifth and Charlie Stuart (Wrekin College) completed the top six.

The race also included the first ever para athlete in the competition’s history, with William Brookes student Thomas Mcintyre finishing 29th overall while running with a blade.

Burton Borough student Lewis Howard won the junior boys race, finishing clear of William Hughes (Haberdasher Adams) in second and William Neil (Priory School) in third.

Haberdasher Adams students Dylan Williams Yang (fourth)and Arthur Pugh (fifth) followed, with Tom Lloyd (Meole Brace) in sixth.

Paul Harrison gave Thomas Telford another winner, this time in the boys intermediate race which was the biggest of the day. It gave the school their first win in the event since 2004.

Adam Bentham (Thomas Adams School) finished second, Zac Winstanley (Shrewsbury Schools) came third, while Oldbury Wells took a place in the top four thanks to Jack Stockton.

Alex Mackinmon (Shrewsbury School) and Kody Gilbody (Thomas Telford) completed the top six.

Finlay Cullen (Shrewsbury School) followed up his victory in the intermediate race last year with victory in the senior boys race, finishing 30 seconds ahead of Charlie Preece (Thomas Telford) in second.

North Shropshire College’s Oliver Coburn finished third, Daniel Newman (Shrewsbury College) was fourth ahead of Shrewsbury School pair Dom Wields and Archie Tulloch.