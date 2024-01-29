Runners set a a hot pace in the Telford 10k

Several international quality runners were on show on the Telford Town Park course, with GB international Marc Scott winning the men’s race for the first time in 28.36 – just four seconds outside the course record set in 2019 by Adam Craig from Inverclyde.

A family battle for second and third saw Charles and George Wheeler from Milton Keynes finish in that order, in exactly the same time of 28.40.

Telford AC’s Dan Connolly was the first Shropshire finisher, coming home in 45th in a personal best of 29.49.

Other leading Shropshire finishers were Oli Rose (Telford AC - 198th), James Durman, Shrewsbury AC-242nd) 266th Paul Jones (Shrewsbury AC 266th and first over-50), Robert Weston (Shrewsbury AC- 272nd), Jack Agnew (Telford AC - 289th) James Griffiths(Telford AC - 293rd), Dan Onyango (Telford AC - 304th), Tomos Hales (Telford Harriers - 349th) and Kristan McKenna (Shrewsbury AC -351st).

The course record holder and winner for the last three years, GB international Sam Harrison, missed this year with illness and in her absence GB runner Georgia Bell (Leeds) won the women’s race in 32.23.

Hallamshire’s Lauren McNeil was second with Alex Bell, from Pudsey and Bramley and a GB 800m runner, finishing her first 10k in 32.59 to give Yorkshire a clean sweep of the first three.

Shrewsbury AC’s Jan Cook was the first Shropshire finisher in the women’s race in 38.29, in 104th position but the second over-50.

Other leading Shropshire finishers were Amy Wakeley (Telford AC-117th), Hayley Wells (Telford Harriers - 121st), Rachael Handley (Shrewsbury AC -123rd), Kate Wells (Telford AC -130th), Kate Evason (Shrewsbury AC - 148th), Christina O’Brien (Telford AC - 149th), Emily Gapper (Telford AC - 152nd) and Sarah Jefferys (Shropshire Shufflers -157th).

Connolly and Wakeley won the John Hassall trophies as the first Telford AC’s man and woman to finish.