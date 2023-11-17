Shropshire Star
Newport Runners tackle the mud

Newport and District Running Club members headed to Attingham Park last weekend to take part in the Mad Jacks 5.

By Nick Elwell
Published
Newport Runners

The five-mile trail race utilises the tracks and trails of the National Trust site, and also includes a trip through a pond.

A total of 293 runners took part and due to the recent wet weather there were a couple of route changes, including negotiating the side of the pond shortly before the finish.

The terrain was actually pretty good considering the recent weather, although there were a number of trainer-sucking spots.

The first male home for the Newport was Alex Millington in a time of 32 minutes, 29 seconds, which saw him finish 13th overall and sixth in his age category.

Next, in 49th place, was Scott May (36:46), and sixth in his age category. He was followed by Philip Link (42:04).

Newport’s leading female was Annabel Bolton. She clocked 44:04 to finish 141st overall, 17th female and second in her age category.

Helen Holdroyd was next home for the females, crossing the line with John Metzger in a time of 52:12, while Kay Wilkinson-Smith and Patricia Arnot also crossed the line together in a time of 56:36.

