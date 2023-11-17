Newport Runners tackle the mud

The five-mile trail race utilises the tracks and trails of the National Trust site, and also includes a trip through a pond.

A total of 293 runners took part and due to the recent wet weather there were a couple of route changes, including negotiating the side of the pond shortly before the finish.

The terrain was actually pretty good considering the recent weather, although there were a number of trainer-sucking spots.

The first male home for the Newport was Alex Millington in a time of 32 minutes, 29 seconds, which saw him finish 13th overall and sixth in his age category.

Next, in 49th place, was Scott May (36:46), and sixth in his age category. He was followed by Philip Link (42:04).

Newport’s leading female was Annabel Bolton. She clocked 44:04 to finish 141st overall, 17th female and second in her age category.

Helen Holdroyd was next home for the females, crossing the line with John Metzger in a time of 52:12, while Kay Wilkinson-Smith and Patricia Arnot also crossed the line together in a time of 56:36.