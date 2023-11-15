Welshpool's Andy Davies shines on duty for Team GB
Welshpool’s Andy Davies has posted one of his best finishes to date as he led the British men’s team to bronze at the recent International Association of Ultrarunners 50km World Championships in India.
Newtown college lecturer Davies, finished 13th overall in the event but second for the over-40s category in blistering heat.
Davies, who has competed at the Commonwealth Games, and picked up a number of impressive finishes, completed the course in a time of two hours, 57 minutes and 14 seconds with Team GB finishing third behind gold medal winners Spain and runners-up India.
The race was won by Spain’s Chakib Lachgar Latrache.