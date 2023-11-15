Welshpool's Andy Davies shines on duty for Team GB

Newtown college lecturer Davies, finished 13th overall in the event but second for the over-40s category in blistering heat.

Davies, who has competed at the Commonwealth Games, and picked up a number of impressive finishes, completed the course in a time of two hours, 57 minutes and 14 seconds with Team GB finishing third behind gold medal winners Spain and runners-up India.

The race was won by Spain’s Chakib Lachgar Latrache.