Newport runners race to Stafford top 20

Newport & District Running Club's Neil Fairbrother, Louise Patterson and Alex Millington at the Stafford 10k

Eight Newport & District runners were among the 1,400 participants who took on the course in warm and windy conditions.

David Clarke led the way for the Novaportan contingent, finishing 17th overall with a time of 37 minutes, nine seconds, while clubmate Alex Millington finished close behind in 19th with a time of 37:40.

Newport & District’s next best runner was Phil Link, who finished 186th with a time of 45:25.

Alex Cochrane’s 47:34 run was good enough for 232nd place, just in front of his uncle David Evans, who finished 251st with a time of 47:56.

Neil Fairbrother came in 343rd following his 49:40 run, while Louise Patterson took 964th with a personal best time of 1:04:03.