Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Newport runners race to Stafford top 20

AthleticsPublished: Comments

Two members of Newport & District Running Club finished in the top 20 of the Stafford 10k road race.

Newport & District Running Club's Neil Fairbrother, Louise Patterson and Alex Millington at the Stafford 10k
Newport & District Running Club's Neil Fairbrother, Louise Patterson and Alex Millington at the Stafford 10k

Eight Newport & District runners were among the 1,400 participants who took on the course in warm and windy conditions.

David Clarke led the way for the Novaportan contingent, finishing 17th overall with a time of 37 minutes, nine seconds, while clubmate Alex Millington finished close behind in 19th with a time of 37:40.

Newport & District’s next best runner was Phil Link, who finished 186th with a time of 45:25.

Alex Cochrane’s 47:34 run was good enough for 232nd place, just in front of his uncle David Evans, who finished 251st with a time of 47:56.

Neil Fairbrother came in 343rd following his 49:40 run, while Louise Patterson took 964th with a personal best time of 1:04:03.

The final runner from Newport & District was Phil Dolding, who ran a time of 1:27:00 to finish 1,362nd.

Athletics
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News