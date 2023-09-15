Village 10k returns for another year to raise funds for community causes

Photo: Neil Armstrong Films

September 17 marked the return of the Tibberton Trot, which saw around 175 runners take on a 10k challenge.

Just one day after the hottest day of the year, runners from near and far were limbering up for what looked like another scorcher.

Fortunately for the runners, the grey clouds bringing in the storm sheltered them from top temperatures.

Martin Murdoch, a committee member of Newport & District Running Club, is one of the masterminds behind the village 10k, which is in its third year.

He said race day was a "great success".

"It went very well, a bit warmer than previous years - the temperature went up just before the race began - but even so, everyone has said how well it went," he added.

The idea came to Martin and his wife, who are residents of Tibberton, who hoped to use the event to raise money for good causes in the small community.

Martin explained: "We started in 2019, raising money for the church and other village groups. In the first year, we raised around £1,000.

"We couldn't host in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, but raised another £1,000 last year.

"We don't quite know how much we raised on Sunday, but we expect it to be around £1,500."

Many local causes have benefitted from the Tibberton Trot over the years, including a local toddler group, the village church and the Newport X-ray appeal.

Runners were supported by around 85 volunteers and marshals in what Martin called a "whole village event".

He said: "The village shop stays open longer hours and the village hall committee supplied bacon sandwiches and teas and coffee. Everyone clubs together for it."

Local pub the Tibberton Arms also chipped in and gave free drinks vouchers to volunteers and all who completed.

The first runner to navigate the 10k route, which wound through the village streets, was Gabe Morris from Shrewsbury AC at a time of 36 minutes, 37 seconds.

Second across the line was Paul O'Brien from Telford Athletic at 37 minutes, 17 seconds followed closed by Andrew Salt at 37.58.

The first female to finish was Cristina O'Brien from Telford Athletic at 44 minutes, 33 seconds.