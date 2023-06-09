Notification Settings

Shropshire star Will heads home with silverware

Athletics

Will Neil of Shrewsbury has been awarded the Shropshire Star Cup after finishing as the highest placed male in the Inter-counties cross country competition.

Will Neil (right) receiving an award at the Inter-counties cross country championships in March.
Neil, who was representing Shropshire in the race, finished 22nd in the UK at under-13 level.

The race consisted of eight different runners from four separate counties, and Will's father James Neil has revealed how proud he is of his son's achievement.

James Neil said: "He runs for a club called Wrekin Harriers but this was for Shropshire. He's been running for about three years now and that's the second time he's done that particular race for Shropshire but he's the older age group now so that's why he did pretty well.

"It's brilliant. In his age group he came in 22nd in the UK including Wales and Scotland so it's a pretty big thing. Shropshire as a county did quite well at that age group as well."

