Shropshire star Will heads home with silverware

Will Neil (right) receiving an award at the Inter-counties cross country championships in March.

Neil, who was representing Shropshire in the race, finished 22nd in the UK at under-13 level.

The race consisted of eight different runners from four separate counties, and Will's father James Neil has revealed how proud he is of his son's achievement.

James Neil said: "He runs for a club called Wrekin Harriers but this was for Shropshire. He's been running for about three years now and that's the second time he's done that particular race for Shropshire but he's the older age group now so that's why he did pretty well.