Sports grant boosts young Powys triathlete

He enters the Eton Eliminator challenge next week with added confidence from his new Evade 3 cycling helmet, purchased with a grant from Oswestry Sports Forum. Deri says: “The grant has allowed me to be in the best possible position to hopefully qualify for the Junior triathlon World Championships later in the year by letting me afford the best kit possible.”

Deri attends university in south Wales where he trains in the Welsh Next Generation squad at the National Triathlon Performance Centre Wales. “I first got into triathlon through Oswestry Triathlon club which I trained with from 11 until 15. This was linked to Oswestry Olympians who I also trained with for running.” Deri was then coached individually be Richie Collins, before Deri headed off to university last September.

Deri loves competing and has represented Wales in numerous running and triathlon competitions as he has progressed through the youth age groups. He now has his sights set on competing at European and World level but triathlon is an expensive sport. Deri was delighted to receive a grant from Oswestry Sports Forum in July, “Would just like to say thank you for the support, what you do is incredibly helpful for younger athletes like myself to get started on their journey.”

Oswestry Sports Forum offers sports grants to individuals and clubs who live or train within 10 miles of Oswestry. Application forms and full details can be found at oswestrysportsforum.org.uk. The closing date for the next round is Monday, 9 September and grants will be decided on Thursday, 3 October. Grants from those based within the town of Oswestry are supported by Oswestry Town Council. Completed applications should be sent to susie@oswestrygames.co.uk.

Good luck Deri!

By Susie Hancock - Contributor