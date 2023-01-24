Notification Settings

Newport’s magnificent seven take on the Beacon challenge

By Nick Elwell

At the weekend, seven members of Newport & District Running Club attended the club’s monthly parkrun tourism trip. This time, the location of choice (chosen in a vote by members) was Beacon parkrun in Lichfield. Amongst the attendees for Newport were Neil Fairbrother, who ran a course PB, Emily and Tom Pope, who both ran at Beacon for the first time, and prolific parkrun tourist Steve Cannon, who includes in his last 10 parkruns, events at Lee-on-the-Solent, Ganger Farm and Berkeley Green, amongst others.

Newport Park Run

Also attending for Newport were three generations of the Stokes family - John, Oliver and Harry, the latter two getting a course PB, with one marking a significant milestone. Oliver chose to mark the occasion by writing the run report for the event, which was his 100th time volunteering at parkrun, and therefore his entry to the “v100” club, which earns him a black milestone t-shirt.

Oliver’s total parkrun run count is 339, having been a parkrunner since July 2013. He has run at 60 different parkrun events, including events as far away as Jubilee parkrun in the north east, Weymouth in the south, and Newborough Forest on Anglesey. As well as being an avid parkrunner, Oliver has run every day since the start of 2021, and at the time of writing has a run streak of 745 days.

