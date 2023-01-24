Newport’s magnificent seven take on the Beacon challenge

At the weekend, seven members of Newport & District Running Club attended the club’s monthly parkrun tourism trip. This time, the location of choice (chosen in a vote by members) was Beacon parkrun in Lichfield. Amongst the attendees for Newport were Neil Fairbrother, who ran a course PB, Emily and Tom Pope, who both ran at Beacon for the first time, and prolific parkrun tourist Steve Cannon, who includes in his last 10 parkruns, events at Lee-on-the-Solent, Ganger Farm and Berkeley Green, amongst others.