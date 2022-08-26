Runners will be out in force for Ellesmere 10k

Ellesmere 10k back in 2015

The race attracts up to 1,000 runners – both elite runners chasing a fast time on a flat course and recreational runners of all ages enjoying the stunning scenery.

The course takes in both Ellesmere Mere and the Llangollen Canal and proceeds from the event are used to provide vital donations to The Rotary Club, Ellesmere Cricket Club, Ellesmere Rangers Football Club, Ellesmere Garden Society, Lakelands Academy, Criftins CE Primary School, Cockshutt CE Primary School and Welshampton CE Primary.

A children’s 2k race precedes the main 10k race and bespoke medals and T-shirts have been created to mark the anniversary.

A special feature of the race is the free photographs provided by Brian Dale Photography that are available for all runners.