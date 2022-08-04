Runners remember Telford AC stalwart

Almost 400 runners took part in the Vic Musgrove five-kilometre rac

Run around Telford Town Park, the race is the fourth in the DRE & Co Sexarathon Series and saw one of the closest finishes ever by the Town Park amphitheatre.

Martin Williams the winner of the previous race at The Shropshire was the early leader, but with half a mile to go Tipton’s Tom Bentley and Oswestry’s Oliver Blake took over at the front of the race.

It was neck and neck until the final few strides when the younger Bentley got ahead and won by just one second in 15.29.

Blake was the first Shropshire finisher in second, as he got in between the strong Tipton quartet with Williams third in 15.41 and Tom Acha fourth in 15.44.

Shrewsbury’s Paul Aston had his best run of the series in fifth (15.47), while Telford AC’s former sexarathon champion Paul Ward was sixth in 15.52 and became the fastest over-55 athlete in the UK so far this year.

Shrewsbury’s Lauren Cooper followed up her women’s win at the previous race, winning this one in 17.06, which is the fifth fastest time ever – behind course record holder Hayley Carruthers, who won the race in 2019 in 15.53.

Anna Hollingworth from Stone was second in 17.31, while Beth Tabor from Wolverhampton & Bilston was third in 17.50 and takes over as the sexarathon leader after four races.

Lucy Matthews from Stoke was fourth in 18.23 with Lucy Calrow from Wolves fifth in 18.30 and Lucy Bednall from Buxton sixth in 18.44.

Shrewsbury’s Jan Cook was seventh and first over-50 in a new personal best of 18.55, while just five seconds behind was Telford AC’s fast-improving Kate Wells in eighth.