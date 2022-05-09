Notification Settings

Market Drayton runners take part in series

By Nick ElwellAthleticsPublished: Comments

Six Market Drayton Running Club members made the trip to Lilleshall Sports Centre for the opening race of the Shropshire Sexarathon Series.

The five-mile race took runners through the village before finishing back at the Sports Centre. And first home for MDRC was Craig Ottolini in a fantastic time of 32 minutes, 59 seconds.

Ellen Deighton was the first female from the club to cross the line, clocking a superb time of 46:11. Mandy Greene followed in 00:52:42 while Jan Ousby (54:10) and Carol Reid both came home third in their respective age categories. Sophie Murray (1:06:48) completed the MDRC line up.

Drayton’s Rachel Adams was also in action as she took on the very hilly Birmingham Half-Marathon.

The event attracted 13,000 runners, which created a brilliant atmosphere. Adams, who took part to raise money and awareness for Beat, the eating disorder charity, completed the course in an outstanding time of one hour, 48 minutes.

Meanwhile, the club welcomed four new members – Naomi Baxter, Jane David, Jill Lawton, Steve Woolford – after they graduated from the couch to 5K course.

Athletics
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

