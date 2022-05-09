Market Drayton runners take part in series

runners

The five-mile race took runners through the village before finishing back at the Sports Centre. And first home for MDRC was Craig Ottolini in a fantastic time of 32 minutes, 59 seconds.

Ellen Deighton was the first female from the club to cross the line, clocking a superb time of 46:11. Mandy Greene followed in 00:52:42 while Jan Ousby (54:10) and Carol Reid both came home third in their respective age categories. Sophie Murray (1:06:48) completed the MDRC line up.

Drayton’s Rachel Adams was also in action as she took on the very hilly Birmingham Half-Marathon.

The event attracted 13,000 runners, which created a brilliant atmosphere. Adams, who took part to raise money and awareness for Beat, the eating disorder charity, completed the course in an outstanding time of one hour, 48 minutes.