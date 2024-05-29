Shropshire's Charlie Carvell called up by Team GB for Euro showpiece

Sprinter Carvell, 19, has been included as part of the 70-strong Great Britain cohort heading for Italy as part of the 4x400m relay squad.

It is the first senior competition of the Bridgnorth teenager’s blossoming career after he landed relay gold and individual silver in last year’s under-20s Championship in Jerusalem. He also won relay gold two years earlier in Tallinn.

The former Bridgnorth Endowed and Thomas Telford student is in good form heading into the event. Last week he clocked an individual 400m personal best on his way to winning a meet in Czechia.

Reigning world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Olympic 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson have also been called up for the event, which runs from June 7 to 12.

The group travelling to Italy for the meet also includes 2023 world 400m silver medallist and defending champion Matthew Hudson-Smith, from Wolverhampton, and world 100m bronze medallist Zharnel Hughes.