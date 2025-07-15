Dave Edwards: There are two standout candidates for the Wolves captaincy

The Nelson Semedo situation is rumbling on, and I am sure a lot of fans will be losing their mind with this a little bit, but while Wolves have not committed to bringing in another right-back, and while he still has not got a club, they will still have some hope.

The only issue with the longer it goes on is that he will not want Wolves to feel like an afterthought.

Recent years have shown how important it is to get the right person for the job. We saw Mario Lemina struggle with the responsibility of it during his time at the club.

He was the obvious choice at the start of last season, but captaincy is not for everyone. Semedo came in and did a wonderful job of reuniting the whole playing group.

He calmed the whole place down, along with the manager Vitor Pereira. I do think the two standout contenders are Emmanuel Agbadou and Joao Gomes.