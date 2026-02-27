West Brom caretaker James Morrison quizzed on long-term job prospects with 'task' summary

The Baggies interim boss, 39, is in charge of Saturday's critical six-pointer away at second-bottom Oxford but Albion's next appointment remains up in the air.

Morrison can stake his claim with a positive performance and result in the hunt for second-tier survival but the coach and former midfielder played down talk of an "opportunity" for him.

The 39-year-old insisted the identity of Albion's permanent Eric Ramsay successor is a "club decision", with further discussions to come after the clash at the Kassam Stadium.

"I wouldn't say it's an opportunity yet. I just see it as I've got a task to do for the football club - and then let's see what happens," Morrison said.

"Yes, it's a challenge, to prove myself. I'll be kicking every ball on the sidelines!