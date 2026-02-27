West Brom caretaker James Morrison quizzed on long-term job prospects with 'task' summary
James Morrison is relishing the test to "prove himself" in guiding Albion to Championship safety.
The Baggies interim boss, 39, is in charge of Saturday's critical six-pointer away at second-bottom Oxford but Albion's next appointment remains up in the air.
Morrison can stake his claim with a positive performance and result in the hunt for second-tier survival but the coach and former midfielder played down talk of an "opportunity" for him.
The 39-year-old insisted the identity of Albion's permanent Eric Ramsay successor is a "club decision", with further discussions to come after the clash at the Kassam Stadium.
"I wouldn't say it's an opportunity yet. I just see it as I've got a task to do for the football club - and then let's see what happens," Morrison said.
"Yes, it's a challenge, to prove myself. I'll be kicking every ball on the sidelines!