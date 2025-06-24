Dave Edwards: Wolves signing an exciting start to the summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

I know a lot of fans want to see more experienced players coming in, and I still fully expect that, because Lopez is not a Matheus Cunha replacement.

I see him more of a Pablo Sarabia replacement, someone who will be in and out of the team, can make an impact from the bench and hopefully take his chance.

As a player, he really excites me. Wolves paid some good money for him, probably the top end of his value at this moment in time, but he has a lot of potential.

His physical size is really good. He's well over six foot, but the way he moves for his size is really impressive and he has excellent balance.

I imagine he'll play as a right number 10, allowing him to come inside on his left foot.

From what I've watched of him playing, he's very intelligent in the pocket of space he picks up, which is great for Vitor Pereira's system. But when he does get into that area, he has good feet, good balance, and can go past the player. Has a terrific shot as well, which I think is really important.

His best characteristics are in the transition. So when Wolves win the ball back quickly, we know that if we can find a player who's got a little bit of pace, which Fer Lopez has, who can travel quickly with the ball, that's when Wolves are at their brilliant best.