"Everyone has got something to play for" - Wolves players urged to fight for futures in derby clash

Form is likely to go out the window when Champions League-chasing Villa visit bottom placed Wolves in a match with local bragging rights on the line.

Wolves are expecting a high turnover of players in the summer when they are eventually relegated to the Championship and head coach Rob Edwards says every single player - regardless of whether they stay at Wolves - has a future to fight for in the remaining games.

"They're with us, there's a good vibe around," Edwards said of the players' attitude.

"It has to be the case that preparing for a Premier League game and getting up for a Premier League game, I don't think should be difficult, no matter the situation.

"We're in a really difficult situation, but that shouldn't matter. Everyone has got something to play for now, whether that's trying to get in a World Cup squad for your national team, whether you want to be here next year or you don't, because the reality is some will be and some won't.

"You need to play well to stay and you need to play well to get away that's it. Their motivation needs to come for themselves, for their families, but for the football club and for us and our supporters and everyone connected to the club as well.