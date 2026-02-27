The New Saints bid for their first trophy of the season

Saints, winners of the competition for the last two seasons, will be striving to make it a record-extending 12 triumphs in the Welsh League Cup, which was first contested in the 1992-93 season.

Craig Harrison’s side booked their place in tomorrow’s final at Penybont’s DragonBet Stadium by beating Airbus UK Broughton, Connah’s Quay Nomads, Caernarfon Town and Llandudno in the previous rounds.

Saints, the clear leaders of the JD Cymru Premier, are currently 29 points above their sixth-placed cup final opponents Barry in the table.

“You want to get in every cup final you can,” said TNS head coach Harrison. “We're really disappointed with our Welsh Cup situation, our exit to Cardiff Met early on, so we are twice as much looking forward to this cup final because obviously last year we had two, this year we’ve got one.

“We’re looking to try and get a trophy early on in the season, as we have done for the last couple of years.

The New Saints head coach Craig Harrison

“It’s a trophy that I think I’ve won six times overall as a manager, once as assistant manager, so, yes, it certainly is a trophy that we’ll be looking to go and win on Saturday and doing all we can to win the trophy.”

The clubs have already met three times in the league this season, with TNS winning both games at Park Hall, while the away match between the sides in South Wales ended goalless last August.

Harrison added: “We’ve played them three times already, so they’ll know us, we know them.

“They’ll probably know all the players, know the team, know the way both teams are going to play.

“It’s just getting there on the day and making sure we give the best account of ourselves, and not to sound arrogant in any way shape or form, but if we turn up with the best TNS then I think we’re hard to beat.”

Harrison revealed that goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd will not be fit to play in the final.

But there’s better news for several other members of the TNS squad with Harrison adding Ryan Brobbel, Jack Bodenham, Danny Davies, Danny Williams and Isaac Jefferies will all be fit and available.