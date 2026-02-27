Steve Bull: Wolves players must be fired up for derby day

Let's give the fans something to cheer about - we know the inevitable relegation is coming - so the supporters deserve some bragging rights.

It will be tough because Villa are a good side, that's why they're up there, but we have to keep fighting to the very end and this game has to be seen as a good opportunity.

The fans have a huge role to play in getting behind the players and the players should be desperate to get the three points.

Edwards has to make sure they are prepared to fight for a result, playing full throttle from the first to the last kick. If we do that, it could be a memorable night at Molineux.