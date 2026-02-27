AFC Telford United preview: Bucks defender eyeing maximum points ahead of three straight home games

The Bucks face fellow promotion chasers Radcliffe tomorrow afternoon at the SEAH Stadium before hosting relegation candidates Leamington and Alfreton on Tuesday, March 3 and Saturday, March 7 respectively.

Despite the slight blip confidence is still high within Kevin Wilkin's squad, who find themselves in ninth place in the National League North just two points off Scarborough Athletic, who occupy the final play-off spot and have played a game more than Telford.

Oliver Cawthorne applauds the Telford United supporters. Picture: Jayden Porter Photography

"I think we're more than capable of getting into the play-offs this season, and it would be silly to say that we can't do it at this stage given the position that we're in," centre back Oliver Cawthorne said. "We go into every game really believing that we can win it, no matter who it is that we're playing.

"We went away to South Shields who were top of the league at the time, and we all think we should have come home with all three points.

"That might sound like a big statement but if we can do that at the team at the top of the league we could do it anywhere.

AFC Telford United players celebrate a goal at the SEAH Stadium. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

"As a group we've set the objective of getting nine points from these next three home games, so lets hope that comes true and we'll see where we go from there.

"At the start of the season we sat down and set the objective to survive, but since then all of us have sat down again and we all reached the same conclusion that our objectives have changed and we're chasing promotion now, so that's what we're going to fight for."

The Bucks welcomed another new face into the squad prior to Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Oxford City, with former Shrewsbury and TNS defender Kade Craig joining up with the group after a successful trial period.

Kade Craig has returned to AFC Telford United

Despite being a predominantly left-sided defender the 23-year-old played at right back in a makeshift Telford defence that was without Jordan Cranston through suspension and Ammar Dyer, who was left out to allow time to recover from an ankle injury.

Cranston will serve the second of his two-match suspension tomorrow, while Dyer is 'touch and go' according to Kevin Wilkin.

Khanya Leshabela is another player the Bucks boss will hope to have available after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury, but is only expected to be available to play from the bench, if at all.

Alex Fletcher, who was sent off late on against Oxford City after collecting two yellow cards, is available for selection tomorrow despite his dismissal. He will instead be forced to sit out of Tuesday's meeting with 24th-placed Leamington due to the seven-day ruling used at step two.

Opponents Radcliffe sit five points ahead Telford in fifth place having played one game more than the Bucks. They recently lost co-manager Anthony Johnson to Bury, leaving Bernard Morley in charge alongside former Wigan Athletic coach Nicky Adams.