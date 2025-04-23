"This is not a big city but we can be big if we are together" - Wolves boss' special message to fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The head coach has completed an impressive turnaround that has seen Wolves escape relegation at a canter after spending most of the season embroiled in a battle.

As a result, Pereira has reconnected the players and fans and created his own relationship with the Wolves faithful in just four short months - something he wants to continue into next season to ensure the club are fighting higher up the table.

"This feeling, as a family, we need," Pereira said.

"This is not a big city but we can be big if we are together.

"We can achieve big things if we are together, if we feel this energy.