Dave Edwards: Wolves are evolving under Vitor Pereira

Everything is moving forward nicely. It's a difficult thing to beat anyone twice in the Premier League, especially a team of Manchester United's stature regardless of where they are at the moment.

What I saw most from the game on Sunday was a team that is really evolving because Wolves didn't play well on the ball compared to the recent standards they've set.

It took me back to early in Vitor Pereira's reign when we lost 3-1 at Chelsea. We didn't play particularly well that night but we were still a soft touch.

Although we had had an uplift since he'd came in, we still weren't as dogged or as resilient as what we are now. The game wasn't too much different in terms of on the ball, but what Wolves do have now is a steely determination, organisation and spirit.

It's amazing to see how far they've come in such a short amount of time to be able to win games without playing particularly well like they did on Sunday.